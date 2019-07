FILE PHOTO: Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew of Ryanair attends a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s easyJet (EZJ.L) on Thursday said it would hire Peter Bellew as its chief operating officer from Ryanair (RYA.I), as the budget airline said quarterly trading had been in line with expectations.

Bellew is stepping down from his role at Ryanair at the end of the year, according to a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The former chief executive of Malaysian Airlines re-joined the Irish carrier in December 2017.