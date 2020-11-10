EasyJet confirms results will be published on November 17

FILE PHOTO: An EasyJet aircraft taxis after landing at Terminal 1, marking the official opening of the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) "Willy Brandt", in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, Germany, October 31, 2020. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British airline EasyJet EZJ.L will publish its full-year results on Nov. 17, said a spokesman, after the company had previously said the date was not confirmed.

The airline warned in October that it would make an annual loss of as much as 845 million pounds for the 12 months ended in September.

It had said in October it would publish results on Nov. 17, before saying on Nov.2 that the date was not confirmed. Any delay would have added to investor uncertainty, as new lockdowns across Europe deepen the crisis for airlines.