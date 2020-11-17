EasyJet wants to help distribute vaccine in UK: CEO

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a plane ready for departure, as EasyJet restarts its operations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Gatwick Airport, in Gatwick, Britain June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of EasyJet EZJ.L said he had written to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to offer the airline's help with using its planes to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine across the UK.

“I wrote to the prime minister here yesterday offering the support also of distributing and helping to administer the vaccine,” CEO Johan Lundgren told reporters on a call on Tuesday.