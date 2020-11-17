EasyJet wants to help distribute vaccine in UK: CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of EasyJet EZJ.L said he had written to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to offer the airline's help with using its planes to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine across the UK.
“I wrote to the prime minister here yesterday offering the support also of distributing and helping to administer the vaccine,” CEO Johan Lundgren told reporters on a call on Tuesday.
Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.