EasyJet says positive vaccine news boosts bookings

FILE PHOTO: EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren poses at check in before boarding a flight to new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) in Schoenefeld, taking off from Berlin Tegel (TXL) airport in Berlin, Germany, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Klaus Lauer

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of easyJet EZJ.L said that bookings rose by close to 50% on Nov. 9, the day when positive news about Pfizer's vaccine for coronavirus was announced.

“We know that down the line people want to travel. Just by the news of the vaccine, you know, last Monday bookings were up close to 50%,” easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren told BBC Radio on Tuesday.