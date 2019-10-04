Easyjet is looking at Thomas Cook assets, CEO tells paper

FILE PHOTO: Johan Lundgren, CEO of EasyJet, arrives for the inauguration the new easyJet base at the Nantes-Atlantique airport in Bouguenais near Nantes, France, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Easyjet (EZJ.L) is looking at some of collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook’s (TCG.D) assets, the airline’s Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told German newspaper Die Welt.

“Of course, like all airlines and tour operators, we will look at what might be of interest to us from the Thomas Cook network. But there is no decision yet,” Lundgren told the paper.

Lundgren also told Die Welt that he was not interested in buying rival airline Condor.

Separately, he said efforts by Germany to curb carbon dioxide emissions through new taxes on the airline industry should penalize those carriers which use old aircraft and carry fewer passengers.

“A fixed tax rate, a flat tax, does not provide any incentive to fly more efficiently,” Lundgren told the paper, explaining that some airlines fly with 70-80% seat occupancy, while Easyjet’s occupancy rate is around 92%.

A tax on kerosene, the main fuel used by the airline industry, could be a way forward, he said, “because it promotes the use of efficient aircraft”.