Pret A Manger buys rival EAT to attract more vegans, vegetarians

Signage is seen outside of a Pret a Manger in London, Britain, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British sandwich and coffee shop chain Pret A Manger said on Wednesday it had acquired smaller rival EAT, looking to capitalize the thriving vegan and vegetarian market.

Pret, bought by Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings last year, said it plans to convert most of EAT shops into “Veggie Prets” stores, that primarily caters to more health-conscious food enthusiasts who prefer plant-based meals over meat.

The first Veggie Pret was opened in 2016 and has expanded to three further locations across London and Manchester.

“The acquisition of the EAT estate is a wonderful opportunity to turbo charge the development of Veggie Pret and put significant resources behind it,” Chief Executive Clive Schlee said.

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Pret A Manger opened in London in 1986 and currently has over 500 shops in nine countries. Its sandwiches, salads and wraps have a reputation of being handmade fresh each day in on-site kitchens using quality ingredients.