Former Luxottica boss Guerra to leave high-end food chain Eataly: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian manager Andrea Guerra is leaving his job as executive chairman of Eataly, the high-end food retailer he joined after a decade at the helm of eyewear giant Luxottica, three sources close to the matter said.

It was not immediately clear what Guerra’s next job would be, one of the sources said, adding that the 54 year-old could leave as early as this week.

Given a successful track record that made him one of Italy’s most respected senior executives, Guerra may be headed for another top job at a consumer company, with one source saying he had been in contact with a major luxury goods group.

Eataly declined to comment.

Guerra took on his position at Eataly in October 2015, a year after a clash with Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio led to his departure from the maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses.

At Luxottica, he was credited with mentoring a team of top-notch senior managers, most of whom left in his wake to take top roles at luxury goods groups such as Cucinelli or Loro Piana, the cashmere brand owned by LVMH.

Prior to joining Eataly, Guerra had been tapped by then Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi as a senior adviser to the Democratic Party leader on business and finance matters.

Eataly, which Guerra has been working to prime for a potential stock market listing, recently named as chief executive Nicola Farinetti, one of the three sons of the company’s founder.