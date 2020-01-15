EU banking regulator nominates Gerry Cross new executive director

(Reuters) - The European Banking Authority (EBA) said on Wednesday its board has nominated Central Bank of Ireland’s Gerry Cross as its new executive director.

Cross was selected on Tuesday from a shortlist of candidates compiled by the EBA Selection Committee, the Paris-based regulator said in a statement bit.ly/30mUTPe.

Currently director of financial regulation for policy and risk at the Central Bank of Ireland, Cross set to succeed Adam Farkas, who stepped down from his role at the EBA last year to become the chief executive at banking lobby group the Association for Financial Markets in Europe.

(This story corrects to Wednesday from Tuesday in paragraph 1, and to Tuesday from Monday in paragraph 2)