Intercontinental Exchange says eBay looks more like exchange world than e-commerce

FILE PHOTO: The German headquarters of online marketplace eBay is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow, Germany, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc views eBay Inc as having more synergies and characteristics with exchanges than it does with e-commerce companies like Amazon.com Inc, the exchange operator’s CEO said on Thursday.

ICE on Tuesday said it had approached eBay Inc explore “a range of potential opportunities,” following reports it had explored a more than $30 billion takeover of the online marketplace.