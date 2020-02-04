Intercontinental Exchange offers to buy eBay: WSJ

(Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, has made an offer to buy eBay Inc in a deal that could value the ecommerce company at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The German headquarters of online marketplace eBay is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow, Germany, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The companies aren’t currently in formal talks and there is no guarantee eBay would agree to a deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

EBay’s shares jumped 9.2% to $37.54, while ICE stock fell nearly 4% to $96.14 following the report.

ICE is primarily interested in eBay’s marketplace business, and not its classified unit, which eBay has been considering selling, the report said.

ICE declined to comment and eBay said it would not comment on rumors or speculation.

Earlier on Tuesday activist shareholder Starboard Value LP again called on eBay Inc to sell off its classifieds business, saying the company has not made enough progress to improve shareholder value.

Starboard, which first purchased eBay shares in 2018 and in early 2019 pushed for the company to sell both the classifieds business and its ticket-seller StubHub, said on Tuesday that the company would be able to grow better if the businesses were split.

“To achieve the optimal outcome, we believe Classifieds must be separated, and a more comprehensive and aggressive operating plan must be put in place to drive profitable growth in the core Marketplace business,” Starboard said in a letter to eBay’s board.

EBay said on Tuesday it would “review Starboard’s letter and perspectives”.

EBay has been shifting focus to its advertising and payments businesses amid stiff competition in its marketplace business from Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc.

The company faced pressure last year not only from Starboard but also from Elliott Management, one of the world’s biggest and busiest activists.

In a settlement, eBay offered a board seat to Elliott’s Jesse Cohn and to Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell Technology. EBay also agreed in March to conduct a strategic review of its business and in November agreed to sell StubHub for $4.05 billion in cash.

The company is expected to provide an update this year on its Classifieds business, which Elliott valued at between $8 billion and $12 billion.

Elliott Management did not respond to a request for comment on Starboard’s letter to the board.

Starboard seems to be nudging eBay for a faster conclusion of its strategic review, said Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Colin Sebastian.

“Although the nuts and bolts of what Starboard is asking seem pretty consistent with what the company is already doing,” he added.