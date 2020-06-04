EBay raises current-quarter sales, profit forecast on higher demand

FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is pictured on a screen in this photo illustration in New York, U.S., July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - EBay Inc (EBAY.O) raised current-quarter revenue and profit forecast on Thursday, as people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic ordered more from the e-commerce platform, sending its shares up 10%.

Stay-at-home orders to curb the rapid spread of the new coronavirus led to a sharp rise in online shopping and orders for e-commerce companies including eBay, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Walmart Inc’s (WMT.N) online business.

EBay said its full-year performance will likely be above the range it forecast earlier. In April, it estimated full-year revenue between $9.56 billion and $9.76 billion.

It expects second-quarter revenue to be between $2.75 billion and $2.80 billion, compared with earlier estimates of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion.

It also raised its adjusted profit forecast to between $1.02 and $1.06 per share from an earlier range of $0.73 to $0.80 per share.