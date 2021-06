FILE PHOTO: An eBay sign at an office building in San Jose, California, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Naver Corp, operator of South Korea’s dominant search portal, said on Tuesday it decided not to participate in the acquisition of eBay’s South Korean business.

Naver had previously participated in the bidding process with Shinsegae Group’s E-Mart Inc.