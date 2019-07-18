EBay beats second-quarter revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: An eBay sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(This July 17 story corrects paragraph 2 to say second-quarter revenue was up, not down)

(Reuters) - EBay Inc (EBAY.O) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as a multi-year effort to make its platforms easier to use attracted more customers.

The e-commerce company reported net revenue of $2.69 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, up from $2.64 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected revenue of $2.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

EBay’s net income from continuing operations fell to $403 million or 46 cents per share from $638 million or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.