(Reuters) - EBay Inc (EBAY.O) reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as tweaks to its websites and a focus on marketing drew more shoppers at a time when it has been trimming its workforce.

FILE PHOTO: The eBay app is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The company’s net income rose to $533 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $495 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.64 billion from $2.42 billion.