FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Technology News
January 31, 2018 / 10:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EBay website tweaks drive strong holiday sales, shares jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - EBay Inc posted higher revenue for the key holiday quarter on Wednesday after tweaks to its websites and a focus on marketing drew more shoppers to its marketplaces.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based e-commerce company climbed more than 7 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

EBay has been modifying its platforms including its namesake shopping service to include grouped listings and a simpler payment process to lure shoppers amid stiff competition from Amazon.com Inc .

EBay said its gross merchandise volume — the value of all goods sold on its websites — rose 9.7 percent to $24.43 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Sales and marketing expenses rose 13.3 percent to $689 million.

For the quarter ending March, eBay forecast revenue between $2.57 billion and $2.61 billion and adjusted earnings of 52 cents to 54 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 52 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 9.1 percent to $2.61 billion. EBay recorded a $2.6 billion loss for the quarter because of a one-time $3.1 billion charge from the recent changes in U.S. tax laws.

Excluding one-time items, eBay earned 59 cents per share.

EBay also announced a $6 billion share buyback program.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.