EBay forecasts fourth-quarter profit above estimates, shares rise

FILE PHOTO: The eBay app is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

(Reuters) - EBay Inc said on Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter profit above analysts’ estimates, at a time when bigger rival Amazon.com Inc missed revenue expectations and forecast sales below estimates for the holiday quarter.

Shares of eBay, which also beat on quarterly profit, rose 6 percent in after-hours trading. The shares have fallen 27 percent so far in 2018.

The company has been splurging on product developments, brand marketing and making its website more user-friendly to better compete with increased competition in the online shopping sphere, while also cutting jobs to rein in costs.

EBay forecast fourth-quarter adjusted profit of 67 cents to 69 cents per share and revenue of $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 67 cents per share and revenue of $2.90 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company’s profit rose to $721 million, or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $520 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 56 cents per share, beating estimates of 54 cents.

Net revenue rose 6 percent to $2.65 billion, in line with analyst expectations.