FILE PHOTO: Spain's Minister of Economy Nadia Calvino delivers a speech during a news conference on the second day of the informal meeting of European Union Finance ministers in Bucharest, Romania, April 6, 2019. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Economy Minister Nadia Calvino will take on the added role of chairwoman of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development’s board of governors, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Calvino succeeds European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen and will hold the position for a year, during which time the EBRD will elect a new chairperson.