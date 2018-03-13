FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
March 13, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

EBRD issues its first 'health bond' worth 317 million zlotys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW/LONDON (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday it has issued its first“health bond”, raising 317 million zlotys ($92.84 million) from one of Japan’s largest life insurers to finance health projects across the globe.

The sun is reflected off the windows of headquarter of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in central London, Britain, November 22, Britain 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The EBRD said the sole investor in the bond was Dai-ichi Life. The 10-year bond had a coupon of 3.01 percent and would be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, EBRD added.

“Our inaugural health bond (...) will support the EBRD’s key projects that seek to improve access to, and quality of, health services and pharmaceutical products in the economies where we invest,” said EBRD Deputy Treasurer Isabelle Laurent.

Other multilateral organizations have also in the past sold bonds to fund health initiatives. The World Bank last year launched a“pandemic bond” aimed at funding an emergency facility.

The International Finance Facility for Immunisation has also sold bonds to raise money for vaccine programmers.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Sujata Rao; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.