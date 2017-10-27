FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB can and should avoid state defaults in euro zone: Nowotny
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 27, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

ECB can and should avoid state defaults in euro zone: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can and should avoid the default of states that form part of the euro zone in order to preserve the unity of the currency bloc, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny listens during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“This (redenomination to other currencies) is a kind of risk that the ECB cannot and should not accept,” Nowotny, who is Austria’s central bank governor, said.

“The risk of a sovereign default... is something that the ECB has the power to avoid and should use its power to avoid,” he added.

“Because this is part of the mandate,” the outspoken policymaker said.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.