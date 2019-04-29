Austria's Ittner to apply for seat on ECB Supervisory Board

FILE PHOTO: Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Vice Governor Andreas Ittner addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian central bank Vice Governor Andreas Ittner will apply for one of the internal vacancies on the European Central Bank’s Supervisory Board, he said on Monday.

“I will apply,” Ittner told journalists in Vienna. “It is something I believe I can do and where I believe I can make a contribution at European level.”

Looking to fill vacancies on its depleted Supervisory Board, the ECB published long-awaited job ads for the roles earlier this month as only two of the six internal position are now filled.

Ittner is already serving on the Supervisory Board as Austria’s representative but an internal position as one of the ECB representatives is considered a more high-profile role.