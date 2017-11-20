FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No joint deposit insurance if bad loans not tackled: ECB's Draghi
November 20, 2017 / 2:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

No joint deposit insurance if bad loans not tackled: ECB's Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - There cannot be a common European deposit insurance scheme (EDIS) if the issue of unpaid loans affecting banks in Italy and other southern countries is not tackled, the European Central Bank’s President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi speaks during the 27th European Banking Congress at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, Germany November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“The NPL (non-performing loans) issue and the EDIS are interlinked,” Draghi told the European Parliament.

“Risk reduction and risk sharing should go in parallel ... and NPLs are part of this,” he added.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams

