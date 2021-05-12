Greek banks are being paid back, not out of the woods yet, says ECB's Enria

FILE PHOTO: Andrea Enria, chairperson of the European Banking Authority, speaks at Reuters Summit interview in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. Picture taken September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Greek banks have had to restructure fewer loans than expected since the end of government moratoriums but it’s too early to call the end of the coronavirus crisis, the European Central Bank’s top supervisor Andrea Enria said on Wednesday.

“So far, the payment behaviour following the expiry of the moratoria has been positive, so payments have resumed regularly and there has been a lower-than-expected number of restructurings necessary,” Enria said at an online Greek economic forum.

“However, it’s too early to declare victory, so we’re not yet at the end of the crisis.”