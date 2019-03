FILE PHOTO: Sign of the European central Bank (ECB) is seen ahead of the news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting, outside the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take over the supervision of Latvia’s PNB Banks, a small lender that brought a bribery case against the country’s central bank governor, Ilmars Rimsevics, the ICB said on Monday.

“The European Central Bank...will assume its direct supervision as of 4 April 2019,” the ECB said. “This follows a request made by the Latvian Financial and Capital Market Commission.”