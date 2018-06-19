FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 1:16 PM / in 3 hours

ECB promises more detail on bad loans plan this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is still working on a plan to deal with unpaid loans carried over from the economic crisis and will provide more detail “later this year”, its chief supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Tuesday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi speaks with Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos at the ECB Forum in Sintra, Portugal June 19, 2018. European Central Bank/Handout via REUTERS

“On the question of how to address the stock of NPLs (non-performing loans), we are still developing our policy but I expect to be able to discuss it with you in more detail later this year,” she told the European Parliament.

Reporting By Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Francesco Canepa

