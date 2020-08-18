North Macedonia, San Marino secure ECB repo lines amid pandemic

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - North Macedonia and San Marino on Tuesday secured credit lines from the European Central Bank to provide euro loans to banks in those countries via repurchase agreements, or “repos”.

The North Macedonian repo line is capped at 400 million and the San Marino facility at 100 million euros. Both will remain in place until at least June 2021.

The ECB has already signed several similar repo agreements with non-euro zone central banks, most in Europe’s eastern half.