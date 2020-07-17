Serbia, Albania secure ECB repo lines amid pandemic

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Albania and Serbia on Friday became the latest Balkan countries to secure credit lines from the European Central Bank to provide euro loans to banks in those countries via repurchase agreements, or “repos”.

The Serbian repo line is capped at 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) and the Albanian one at 400 million euros. Both will remain in place until at least June 2021.

Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania have also secured access to euro liquidity via repo or swap lines with the ECB in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.