Euro banks getting 20 bln euro capital relief from macro regulators: ECB

FILE PHOTO: The European Central Bank logo. Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro area banks are getting capital relief worth 20 billion euros ($21.9 billion) from the easing of macroprudential requirements by national supervisors around the bloc, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday, welcoming the moves.

“The measures announced by national macroprudential authorities since 11 March 2020 will free up more than 20 billion euros of Common Equity Tier 1 capital held by euro area banks,” the ECB said.