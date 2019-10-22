Germany to nominate Schnabel to ECB board: source

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will nominate economist Isabel Schnabel to the European Central Bank’s executive board, a person familiar with the decision said on Tuesday, confirming a report in the Sueddeutsche newspaper.

Schnabel, a member of the German Council of Economic Experts, replaces Sabine Lautenschlager, who resigned last month after having unsuccessfully opposed more ECB stimulus.

A German finance ministry spokesman declined to comment.