Germany wants a woman to succeed Lautenschlaeger at ECB: Scholz

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Wednesday indicated that he was in favor of a woman succeeding German board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger at the European Central Bank.

“Pure men-only clubs are not a good idea,” he told private broadcaster n-tv.

The ECB in September announced that Lautenschlaeger, Germany’s nominee, the only woman on the European Central Bank’s executive board and an outspoken policy hawk, would resign with effect from the end of October.

Scholz declined to comment on possible candidates for the job but said that he expected that the question of Lautenschlaeger’s succession would be addressed “very quickly”.