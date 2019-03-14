Business News
March 14, 2019 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU Parliament all but certain to okay Lane's ECB appointment

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Irish central bank Governor Philip Lane participates in the forum on dealing with booms and busts during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament is almost certain to confirm Philip Lane’s appointment to the European Central Bank’s Executive Board as well as two other top European Union hirings on Thursday, a spokesman said.

“(It’s) nearly 100 percent that all appointments will go through today,” the spokesman said. “It’s very unlikely that a last-minute decision will be taken in plenary now to postpone them.”

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Gareth Jones

