EU Parliament all but certain to okay Lane's ECB appointment

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament is almost certain to confirm Philip Lane’s appointment to the European Central Bank’s Executive Board as well as two other top European Union hirings on Thursday, a spokesman said.
“(It’s) nearly 100 percent that all appointments will go through today,” the spokesman said. “It’s very unlikely that a last-minute decision will be taken in plenary now to postpone them.”
