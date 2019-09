FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is also governor of the French central bank, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s turbulent experience divorcing from the European Union means there are no longer questions about other countries trying to leave the bloc, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

“It is a gratitude we have to the British today,” Villeroy told a panel at the London School of Economics.