ECB to launch climate change centre, Lagarde says

FILE PHOTO: New European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt, Germany, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is setting up a climate change centre to coordinate the bank’s thinking on how to best incorporate climate issues into monetary policy and banking supervision, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

“We are now launching a new climate change centre to bring together more efficiently the different expertise and strands of work on climate across the bank,” Lagarde said in a speech.

“The climate change centre provides the structure we need to tackle the issue with the urgency and determination that it deserves,” she added.