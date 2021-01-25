ECB to launch climate change centre, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is setting up a climate change centre to coordinate the bank’s thinking on how to best incorporate climate issues into monetary policy and banking supervision, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.
“We are now launching a new climate change centre to bring together more efficiently the different expertise and strands of work on climate across the bank,” Lagarde said in a speech.
“The climate change centre provides the structure we need to tackle the issue with the urgency and determination that it deserves,” she added.
Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.