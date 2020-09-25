ECB's de Cos sees long road ahead to digital euro

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The launch of a digital euro to complement cash is not imminent and the European Central Bank needs consult broadly and experiment rigorously before making any decision, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernández de Cos said on Friday.

“I believe we should deepen the current standing of our work,” de Cos, Spain’s central bank governor, said during an online conference.

“Furthermore...I believe we need to place a strong emphasis on developing a rigorous experimentation agenda that will help us make informed policy decisions about the different design options.”