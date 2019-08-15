Technology News
August 15, 2019

ECB shuts down one of its websites after hacker attack

FILE PHOTO: The skyline, with the banking district and the European Central Bank (ECB) visible, is photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank shut down one of its websites on Thursday after it was hacked and infected with malicious software.

The ECB said no market-sensitive data had been compromised, but that the email addresses, names and titles of the subscribers of its Banks’ Integrated Reporting Dictionary (BIRD) newsletter might have been stolen.

BIRD is a website that the ECB uses to help banks meet the reporting standards that are set by global regulators.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey

