FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He

PARIS (Reuters) - The road to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be long with the unemployment rate in the euro zone not returning to its 2019 level before 2023, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane told French newspaper Le Monde in an interview.

He also said the euro zone’s gross domestic product (GDP) will not return its 2019 level before spring next year.