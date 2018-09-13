FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 13, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

ECB reaffirms 'balanced' outlook after cutting growth forecasts

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reaffirmed its view on Thursday that the risks facing the euro zone economy are “broadly balanced” even after trimming its growth forecasts.

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Frankfurt skyline with its financial district are photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook can still be assessed as broadly balanced,” ECB President Mario Draghi said at a post-policy meeting press conference.

Nevertheless, he noted a number of growing risk factors.

“Uncertainties relating to rising protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets, and financial market volatility have gained more prominence recently,” he said.

The ECB kept its inflation forecasts unchanged but it lowered its growth projections slightly.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.