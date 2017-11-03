Inflation will struggle to hit ECB's target, Nowotny says

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will struggle to reach the European Central Bank’s target in years to come and unemployment will remain “very high” across the bloc, an ECB policymaker said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny adjusts his glasses during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

The ECB announced last week that starting next year it would reduce its bond-buying program to 30 billion euros (£26.6 billion) a month from its current 60 billion euros.

However, inflation in the euro zone remains stubbornly below the central bank’s target of just under 2 percent, which is the main reason it has been cautious about reducing the two-year old stimulus program.

“This goal of 2 percent or 1.9 is something that will not be easily reached in the years to come,” said Ewald Nowotny, a long-serving member of the ECB’s Governing Council.

Speaking at an event organized by the policy think tank OMFIF, Nowotny added that unemployment levels were “still very high” despite recent declines.

He said the ECB’s plans to reduce the monthly pace of bond buying from January was not a “tapering” as there was still an “open-ended” element to the arrangement.

“If things go well as we think in the economy, there are good reasons then (from next September) to start to taper,” he said.