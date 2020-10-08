ECB has to use available tools as pandemic hits inflation, de Guindos says

FILE PHOTO: Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos gives a statement during the second day of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economics and Financial Affairs in Berlin, Germany September 12, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has to use the tools at its disposal as the coronavirus pandemic depresses inflation expectations and an incipient recovery loses steam, ECB vice president Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

“Inflation expectations are very subdued as a result of the pandemic and some specific factors and we have to act with the tools available to us,” de Guindos said in response to a question about the ECB’s bond purchases during a live interview with Spanish newspaper el Economista.