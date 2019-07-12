Visco says ECB will need to act if eurozone economy doesn't pick up

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco speaks to reporters during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 9, 2019. Franck Robichon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will need to adopt further expansionary measures if the euro zone economy does not pick up, and it will consider its options “in the coming weeks,” governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Friday.

In a keynote speech in Milan, the Bank of Italy Governor said that “in the coming weeks the ECB will continue to assess how to adjust the instruments at its disposal” in the face of weak growth and low inflation expectations.

His words may fuel expectations that the bank will ease policy at its next meeting on July 25 or in September.