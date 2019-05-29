Business News
May 29, 2019 / 1:02 AM / in 2 hours

Ex-ECB head Trichet denounces rigid inflation targeting

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet (L) attends a conference organised by EU40, a network of members of the European parliament addressing those under 40 years of age, with Eurogroup Chairman and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker (R) at the European parliament in Brussels March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Wednesday it was not right to think that central banks must achieve exactly the level of inflation they target in a set period of time.

“There is a consensus among central banks that real success is to solidly anchor inflation expectations in the medium- to long-term in line with their definition of price stability,” Trichet said in a speech at a conference hosted by the Bank of Japan in Tokyo.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
