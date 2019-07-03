Environment
July 3, 2019 / 9:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

ECB's Nowotny says takes very positive view of Lagarde nomination

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and OeNB Governor Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday he takes a very positive view of European Union leaders’ decision to name Christine Lagarde president of the ECB. [nL8N2431D3]

Although he had previously said he would like to see Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann succeed Mario Draghi in the top ECB job, he told a news conference that Lagarde had proven herself as head of the International Monetary Fund. [nL8N1WY2WO]

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below