ECB's Nowotny says takes very positive view of Lagarde nomination

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and OeNB Governor Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday he takes a very positive view of European Union leaders' decision to name Christine Lagarde president of the ECB.

Although he had previously said he would like to see Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann succeed Mario Draghi in the top ECB job, he told a news conference that Lagarde had proven herself as head of the International Monetary Fund.