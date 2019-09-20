Lagarde says global growth 'fragile', 'under threat': AFP

FILE PHOTO: Christine Lagarde, the next president of the European Central Bank, speaks to the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

(Reuters) - Incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that global growth is ‘fragile’ and ‘under threat’, the AFP news agency reported on Friday.

The former International Monetary Fund chief, who is due to take over from ECB President Mario Draghi on Nov. 1, said central bankers must be ‘predictable’ and focus on stability, according to the AFP.

