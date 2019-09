FILE PHOTO: ECB board member Klaas Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague, Netherlands September 23, 2019 REUTERS/Eva Plevier

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Klaas Knot on Monday repeated his criticism of the ECB’s renewed stimulus program, calling parts of it “disproportionate”.

Speaking to the Dutch parliament’s finance committee, Knot said: “I am not in agreement with the new program in its entirety.”

A frequent critic of the bank’s ultra-easy monetary policy, Knot repeated his tough position on the ECB’s new measures this month.