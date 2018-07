ZURICH (Reuters) - Trade wars, Brexit and potential capacity restraints that would limit growth are the main risks to the euro zone economy, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told a financial seminar in Zurich on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and OeNB governor Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“For the euro zone the Brexit constellation is something we look at,” he said. “It is mainly a risk for the UK, but it also may pose risks and uncertainties for the euro zone.”