FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MADRID (Reuters) - Larger banks in the euro zone should consolidate transnationally, while for smaller lenders domestic-level mergers are a reasonable way to reduce costs, the European Central Bank’s Vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

Guindos also said that Spain’s state-owned Bankia (BKIA.MC) should end up being privatised.

The Spanish government has until 2021 to offload its roughly 60% stake in Bankia.