ECB to invest 15 billion euro per month from maturing bonds in 2019: Coeure

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will buy around 15 billion euros worth of bonds per month next year, using cash from maturing debt it has bought under its stimulus program, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said in an interview published on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Benoit Coeure, board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), is photographed during an interview with Reuters journalists at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“We will continue to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities in our portfolio, or around 15 billion euro per month, in 2019,” Coeure told French daily Le Figaro. The ECB expects to stop buying new bonds at the end of the year.