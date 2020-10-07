ECB's Weidmann see no reason to easy policy further: Boersen-Zeitung

FILE PHOTO: German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann attends the 29th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, Germany November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - There’s no reason to ease the European Central Bank’s policy further as the euro zone economy could beat the ECB’s expectations on the back of large fiscal stimulus, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said in an interview published on Wednesday.

“At the moment I see no reason to deviate from our assessment,” Weidmann, who heads Germany’s Bundesbank, told Boersen-Zeitung. “The monetary policy stance is currently appropriate.