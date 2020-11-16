ECB's Centeno calls for more focused support for jobs, companies

LISBON (Reuters) - European countries need to provide more focused support to the coronavirus-battered economy, prioritising investment projects already under way that would benefit both companies and workers, European Central Bank governing council member Mario Centeno said on Monday.
“Debt levels make massive support prohibitive. We need to be more demanding than before and the support measures have to focused ... and temporary,” he told a conference in Lisbon.
Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip
