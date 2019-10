Lithuanian Central Bank governor Vitas Vasiliauskas attends a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

WARSAW (Reuters) - There is no need for significant changes in European Central Bank policy, ECB Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Friday.

“I don’t think we need big changes. We are in wait-and-see mode,” Vasiliauskas told reporters.